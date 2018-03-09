Explore taste and culture at the Festival of India

The Festival of India is a lifestyle, food, fashion and cultural event that will take you on a trip through an authentic Indian market and will be held at Montecasino from March 16 to 25 .

The 10-day event has something for the whole family, no matter what your Indian influence and interest, you are bound to find it at the festival.

Merchandise on offer is sourced across India including Chennai, New Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Jaipur, Pakistan, Rajasthan, Gujarat and much more.

Bollywood in Johannesburg is what you will experience fashion-wise at the Festival of India, as exhibitors will be showcasing some of the latest Indian fashion and jewellery designs.

The Festival of India is going to be an annual event that South African and African Indian communities can look forward to.

Expect vibrant colours, aromatic food an, intricately detailed clothing and entertainment.

Event details: