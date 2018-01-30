Fashion line dances to its own tune

Designers often have interesting anecdotes of where they first got the inspiration to be in the fashion industry, but very rarely do we meet a professional dancer whose love for dance inspired him to design clothing.

Yet, that is the true story of 30-year-old Keaoleboga Shadrack Seodigeng from Mohlakeng on the West Rand, who, after spending years as a theatre dancer, got inspiration for a fashion line that combined the "one-of-a-kindness" that one finds in theatre costumes with the comfort of streetwear.

In 2015, Seodigeng started the Merry K brand, named after his late mother, which he describes as high fashion streetwear and says that his worldly travels as a dancer and being exposed to a plethora of different styles, cultures and fabrics were the main inspiration for his clothing line.

"Being a theatre performer, I quickly learnt the importance of the message we send out with clothes.

"With the right costume, one can communicate a message without uttering a word.