WATCH: Cuteness overload: Day one at big school for first graders
We set out to ask first graders some ‘simple’ questions on their big day. What we got was completely different to expected.
Here are the hilariously awkward interviews and terrific tantrums.
We set out to ask first graders some ‘simple’ questions on their big day. What we got was completely different to expected. Here’s the hilariously awkward interviews and terrific tantrums. Produced by ABIGAIL JAVIER and ANTHONY MOLYNEAUX Additional Footage by Esa Alexander Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive