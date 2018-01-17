Good Life

WATCH: Cuteness overload: Day one at big school for first graders

By SowetanLIVE - 17 January 2018 - 14:48
Day one at big school for first graders.
Day one at big school for first graders.
Image: YOUTUBE

We set out to ask first graders some ‘simple’ questions on their big day. What we got was completely different to expected.

Here are the hilariously awkward interviews and terrific tantrums.

We set out to ask first graders some ‘simple’ questions on their big day. What we got was completely different to expected. Here’s the hilariously awkward interviews and terrific tantrums. Produced by ABIGAIL JAVIER and ANTHONY MOLYNEAUX Additional Footage by Esa Alexander Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cuteness overload: Day one at big school for first graders
‘This way we salute you’ - Keorapetse Kgositsile laid to rest
X