28 school children squashed into 16-seater

Twenty-eight children crammed into a 16-seater taxi were escorted to school by a traffic officer in Cape Town on Wednesday.

“The officer is escorting children to the school as their taxi is being impounded. So far this morning they are dealing with overloaded vehicles‚ unroadworthy vehicles‚ unlicensed drivers‚ drivers with outstanding warrants of arrest‚” said Smith.

One taxi driver was fined for operating a transport vehicle without the relevant documentation.

At Levana Primary School in Lavender Hill‚ Carmen Philander said an emotional goodbye as her son Uzair Fakier started his first day. The five-year-old was kicking and screaming and refused to let go of his mother.