Mboro almost lost his flashy ride

Self-proclaimed rainmaker Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng had to perform real-life miracles to save his posh BMW i8 from being repossessed after failing to pay the bank instalments for three months.

Motsoeneng, who is the leader of the Incredible Happenings church in Katlehong, on the East Rand, was almost R60000 in arrears when Absa bank went to the South Gauteng High Court to apply for an order to grab the shiny wheels from him.

As repo men were looking for him to relieve him of the R1.5-million sports monster, Mboro moved swiftly to pay the outstanding money and continued to enjoy the doodle bug.

The controversial man of the cloth, who this week promised to end Cape Town's drought by praying for rain, confirmed that he was behind with his payments but insisted it was deliberate.

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE