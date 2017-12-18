Zola Nombona to bring sexy back on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Self-proclaimed queen of 'vosho' Zola Nombona promises to bring sexy back when Dancing with the Stars hits the small screen on Sunday, February 4 .

The iNumber Number and Lockdown actress is the latest big name to be confirmed to take part in the much-anticipated M-Net reality dance show.

"I'm mostly looking forward to the live shows and spectacular performance. I enjoy being on stage and cannot wait for all the glitz and glamour that comes with the production.

"I'm also excited to see how my body will transform in response to the dance discipline."