Wayde van Niekerk’s mom ready to jump and jive - and he's ready to defend her

By Staff Writer - 16 December 2017 - 15:59
Wayde van Niekerk’s mother Odessa Swarts‚. Image: INSTAGRAM
Wayde van Niekerk’s mother Odessa Swarts‚. Image: INSTAGRAM

Odessa Swarts‚ 43‚ top athlete Wayde van Niekerk’s mother‚ is the newest signing announced for Dancing With The Stars South Africa.

She will join Thembisa Mdoda‚ Frank Opperman‚ Juanita De Villiers and Liesl Laurie‚ M-Net announced.

A track-and-field athlete in the late 1980s and early 1990s‚ Swarts said the show was facilitating a life-long dream.

“I always wanted to learn how to Tango and Salsa but with raising kids and the years flying by so fast I never got to it‚” she said. “My kids are now all grown and I want to see this as my time to learn new things! I have loved the international seasons of the show and always wished that I could be part of something like that... so this is an absolute dream come true.”

The show will start on M-Net channel 101 on Sunday 4 February 2018.

Social media users reacted negatively to the announcement‚ saying she was not a celebrity‚ prompting Van Niekerk to jump in to defend his mom.

"She's my star‚" he tweeted.

