I won't allow anybody to intimidate me – RHOD's Angel Ndlela

She might be the youngest in the group of ladies, but as one of the latest additions to the Real Housewives of Durban cast, Angel Ndlela says she will not allow anyone to intimidate her on the show.
Known to speak her mind and to not shy away from calling out the ladies, the 29-year-old entrepreneur says having such a strong personality is an advantage.
"It's a good thing because nobody is going to walk all over me. I speak my mind and I don't care what anyone thinks, but what I have learnt is that my delivery isn't the best. But as you watch the show, you'll see that I really take accountability for my actions and take into account the complaints the ladies do have. Not everyone will like me," she says.
While a strong character works in her favour, on social media, some viewers dislike it and often label her a villain, a mean girl and chaotic.
"When it comes to the social media backlash, I made a conscious decision to deactivate my X [Twitter] account. I love myself and my mental health, so reading negative things about myself is something I'll never do. I hear here and there what is said about me but it doesn't affect me because I don't look into it," she hits back.
Although the reality TV star is tough and self-aware, viewers got to see her becoming vulnerable when she shared with the ladies that she has issues with her fertility.
"I've had several lumps in one of my breasts because we have a history of cancer in our family. It was so severe and bad that my doctor suggested we remove them just in case they are dangerous. Luckily, it was not cancer," Ndlela explains how the issues came about.
"As a result of that I had to take contraceptives and those made me bleed so much and brought other issues. My doctor then mentioned that these could affect my fertility and I lived with that idea for my whole life, until I decided to finally go get checked out on the show," she explains.
On why she chose to reveal such a sensitive aspect of her life on television, Ndlela says reality shows should reflect reality and that's what she's signed up for when she joined a reality show.
"Secondly, you cannot tell me that there is no woman that has had no problems with their health in some way. Whether it's their hormones, fertility or femininity ... so I knew it would resonate with a lot of women, especially young women," she shared.
Given the opportunity, Ndlela says she'd join the next season of the Real Housewives of Durban because she enjoyed the experience.
"For the most part, shooting the reality show was pleasant and holistically it's been good. I've grown and learnt so much about myself and from the other ladies. A highlight was the solid friendships I've made with Slee, Sorisha and Ameigh."
I won't allow anybody to intimidate me – RHOD's Angel Ndlela
Real Housewives of Durban star deactivates her X account
Image: Gallo Images/ Oupa Bopape
