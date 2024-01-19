Sorisha, who is married to Vivian Reddy, is also an OG on the show and she shared words of advice for the newbies.
TV presenter, producer, mother and wife Maria said she was more comfortable this season and is ready for whatever comes her way.
WATCH | New friendships, new bodies, new husbands — a look at ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ trailer
Image: Supplied
Fans of The Real Housewives of Durban have started their countdown to the premiere of season four of the reality show on February 9, and the trailer has brought much excitement.
From new body alterations to new friendships and resolutions, the trailer gives the first glimpses of returning cast members Nonku Williams, Sorisha Naidoo, Jojo Robinson, Slindile Wendy Ndlovu and Maria Isabella Valaskatzis, alongside newcomers Nqobile “Angel” Ndlela and Zamaswazi Ngcobo.
Businesswoman Nonku, who has been on the show since its inception, has showcased the ups and downs of her life . She is looking forward to telling more of her life story.
“The reason I chose to come back is because my story is not done. I am hoping in the new season I can showcase myself even more while changing the narrative about myself. So far I think I'm doing a great job,” she said.
Sorisha, who is married to Vivian Reddy, is also an OG on the show and she shared words of advice for the newbies.
“My message for the ladies is to not get caught up too quickly, and also don't listen to everything at face value,” she said.
“Do your own research and choose to hear from the source first. Always listen more, which is something we stopped doing in the previous season.”
Jojo, who is married to former South African kickboxing champion and businessman Calven, first captivated the audience with her bubbly personality and many tattoos.
Having renovated her multimillion-rand home and formed a close friendship with Nonku, she wants to show a different side of herself.
“This season I want people to see a more calm version of myself. I want to work on some of my friendships with the ladies and hopefully move on in a positive direction.”
TV presenter, producer, mother and wife Maria said she was more comfortable this season and is ready for whatever comes her way.
“In my first season of The Real Housewives of Durban I was like a fish out of water. I had no idea what I was doing but now that I have been through this before, I have a certain level of comfort. Viewers are in for a treat.”
Human resource consultant and spiritual healer Slindile was at the centre of the biggest feud last season, and the mother of two was not prepared for it. In season 4, Slee is ready to settle old scores and make sure she stands up for herself at all times.
“My first season was a learning curve. I was not prepared to experience all the emotions I felt.
“When you join the show, you come in with certain expectations, but being in it is the true test. You never know how you will react until you are in the thick of it. For my second season, I feel more prepared to tackle things head on.”
Watch the trailer below:
