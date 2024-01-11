×

Culture

Zama Ngcobo takes a bold leap: from TV star to reality TV

Actor says accepting to be on The Real Housewives of Durban was easy

11 January 2024 - 16:24
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Zama Ngcobo talks about the reasons why she chose to do reality TV.
Image: Supplied

Much like her move from TV presenting to acting, Zama Ngcobo hopes the public will embrace her transition into reality TV. 

Ngcobo is best known for playing Tabitha on Generations and the spiteful widowed stepmother on Mzansi Magic's Ayeye Stripped

The 39-year-old actor, who is known for her impressive delivery when embodying characters, is slotted as one of the new faces set to shake things up on the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD). 

“Saying ‘Yes’ to reality TV was an easy decision for me to make. There was no social media when I started in the industry, so when it was introduced, one had to adjust and adapt to it and incorporate it into our brand offering,” she tells Sowetan SMag. 

“As time went on, reality TV was introduced and suddenly there were reality shows for everything. Be it cooking, fashion, or real estate... there’s a reality show for everything and I took it upon myself to see this as the time for me to diversify who I am and my evolution as a brand.

“I first started as a presenter and then ventured into acting and people were impressed by my transition, even when I did radio, people embraced that. So, why would they not embrace my decision to do reality TV?” 

Ngcobo will be joined by two other new faces – Ameigh Sibahle Thompson and Nqobile “Angel” Ndlela.

Returning to the Showmax reality TV series are the OG cast: Nonku Williams, Sorisha Naidoo, JoJo Robinson, Maria Valaskatzis and Slee Ndlovu.

Image: Suppplied.

“I’m excited to be trying something new. What I didn’t find difficult was adjusting to being in front of the camera because I do that for a living, I know how to pretend as if the camera is not there – it was getting used to being followed by a camera that was the most challenging part. I had to comprehend the fact that this thing has legs now,” she laughs. 

“It was also hard to pretend as if no one was listening to all your conversations when on set ... it took some getting used to.” 

While reality TV is arguably known for being unpredictable and “there were no retakes” according to Ngcobo, she revealed that she’s not trading acting or the many other hats she wears for reality TV. 

“I’m not afraid of what the public will say about me or my storyline once the episodes air on TV. I’ve been in this industry long enough not to stress myself about public opinion. Sometimes people choose to misunderstand you even though what you may have said or did wasn’t fuelled by malicious intent... I'm aware that I don’t have any control over that,” she remarked. 

“However, I’m more concerned about the elderly generation in my family. They tend to take what people say to heart and their feelings are more of my concern. They know me for my acting and they can’t seem to grasp the whole idea of me doing reality TV.” 

Ngcobo describes her storyline as pockets of being seen as the “villain” and the “softer one” who shares heroic television moments as a mother. She also plans to put her hand down into acting to secure her best role yet. 

“I’m hoping my next role is challenging. I want to portray a dynamic yet powerful leader of spirit and faith – such a role, I believe, will push me to become a strong storyteller.” 

