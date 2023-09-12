After just nearly walking away with the Miss SA title last month, Bryoni Govender has her eyes fixed on the Miss Universe crown.
Last month, Govender was crowned Miss SA’s first runner up at the pageant’s finale, which was held at the SunBet Arena, Times Square in Pretoria. She lost the title to model and fashion designer Natasha Joubert.
Although she was close to clinching the title, the 26-year-old from Morningside, Durban, is delighted to be representing the country at the 72nd Miss Universe Competition, set to take place in El Salvador on November 18 – last held in the Central American country in 1975.
According to a press statement, Govender, who is of Indian heritage, is the second person to represent the country since Miss SA 1997 Kerishnie Naiker was placed in the Top 10 at the Miss Universe pageant in 1998.
“I have always believed that being different is a superpower and becoming the second South African of Indian descent to represent our beautiful country on the international stage is testament to that fact,” says Govender.
Bryoni Govender to give Miss Universe pageant her all
Was crowned Miss SA’s first runner-up last month
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
“I cannot describe how excited I am to start this Miss Universe journey, and as this new chapter unfolds, I am fully committed to women’s equality in SA.”
The aspiring lawyer and model explained that her advocacy was to address and remove gaps in the progress of women empowerment by introducing mentorship programmes.
“I want to focus on business and leadership courses, entrepreneurial and job training programmes and skills development training programmes on secondary to post-tertiary levels of education for girls and women,” she said.
The LLB graduate and a candidate attorney in Melrose Arch comes from a close-knit family – her father is an industrial supply business owner, while her mother owns an aesthetic beauty salon and her older brother works as an organic farmer in Germany.
She hopes to raise the South African flag high and bring back the crown home similar to how Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (Tebow) did in 2017, as well as Zozibini Tunzi in 2019.
“I will be giving the competition my all and have already started extensive preparations."
