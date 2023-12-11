Unions have called on the business rescue practitioners (BRPs) for the beleaguered SA Post Office to consider other avenues instead of retrenching thousands of employees, saying layoffs are not the “right approach”.
A majority of creditors voted on Thursday in favour of the business rescue plan, which includes reducing the branch network and retrenching about 6,000 employees.
Unions call on Post Office rescue team to avoid job cuts
They argue it’s the business model that is a problem, not staff
Image: Thulani Mbele
