Unions call on Post Office rescue team to avoid job cuts

They argue it’s the business model that is a problem, not staff

By Luyolo Mkentane - 11 December 2023 - 07:39
The SA post office is set to retrench almost 6,000 employees
Image: Thulani Mbele

Unions have called on the business rescue practitioners (BRPs) for the beleaguered SA Post Office to consider other avenues instead of retrenching thousands of employees, saying layoffs are not the “right approach”.

A majority of creditors voted on Thursday in favour of the business rescue plan, which includes reducing the branch network and retrenching about 6,000 employees.

6,000 Post Office workers face axe as business rescue plan approved

Despite struggling for years with payments from the South African Post Office, creditors owed millions have shown some faith in the state entity as ...
News
3 days ago

R19bn lost but BRPs want more billions to avoid Post Office closure

Though the South African Post Office has lost R19bn over the years, the entity’s business rescue practitioners are confident a bailout of R3.8bn ...
News
1 week ago

