Maestro Selota promises more sizzling hits

Musician and composer Selaelo Selota, who has produced multi-award winning albums, still believes that he can still make a song that can surpass his classic hit Thrr Phaaa!.
The song was in the album he released in 2001 titled Enchanted Gardens. The music legend, who refuses to be boxed when it comes to the definition of his music, was at the University of Cape Town 27 years ago when he composed the song.
Over the years, Selota produced hits including Mamodiegi but Thrr Phaaa! remains a national anthem because of its popularity.
“I still believe that I can still release a song that will surpass Thrr Phaaa!. People must watch out in the new upcoming album. There are songs that are powerful just like it. And my fans should expect to hear me performing more new material with confidence. They will grow into people. More hits are coming, I can promise you that. I believe I can pull another hit that can be bigger than Thrr Phaa!”
Selota has released a single titled Pelong in preparing for the arrival of his new album titled Pelong. He is amazed by the performance of the song, especially on the streaming platforms. The song was released three weeks ago but it has already shown that it is loved by music lovers.
“These are exciting times for me. I am talking about a new project and it seems to be well-received. It has set a nice tone for my album. I played it for the first time live and the reception was great. When I decided to record it, and I had to listen to what it sounded like live and stick to that same feel. When it comes to streaming platforms, it is doing well. In a week and half, it has bypassed Nkatanga, which is a soundtrack for a movie. On the top ten of the countries that are streaming it is the US, Germany and France.”
Selota, who always includes soul tracks in his music, has added another one in his upcoming album. He defines Pelong as a love song.
“It is about where I want to be. It almost mirrors a love song. It is about where I want to live. It is a reflection of a place where you naturally feel loved. It is not the first time I have included some soul ballad in my music. I have done other songs before because I am somebody who expresses himself fully. I am a writer and composer and these songs go with feeling. I refused to be caged, I am an expressionist and storyteller.”
Boasting an illustrious career spanning over 20 years, Selota has recorded seven award-winning albums, namely; Painted Faces, Enchanted Gardens, Stories Lived and Told, The Azanian Songbook, Lapeng Laka, The Promise and his latest release, 8 Colours Of The Rainbow.
He has composed and arranged Judith Sephuma’s two award-winning and best-selling albums.
Selota’s midas touch in Sephuma’s debut album, A Cry, A Smile, A dance, sold platinum status. The album celebrates 20 years since it hit the shelves of music stories. A Cry, A Smile, A Dance sold more than 160,000 units. The album further received international acclaim after it was featured in Kenny G’s album.
Maestro Selota promises more sizzling hits
New album Pelong to drop soon
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
