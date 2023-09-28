What started as an ordinary day for University of Pretoria (UP) student Kelebogile Motsumi turned into a big break that could kickstart her music career.
Music student Kelebogile Motsumi offered the chance of a lifetime
Young vocalist gets a break to record
Image: Supplied
What started as an ordinary day for University of Pretoria (UP) student Kelebogile Motsumi turned into a big break that could kickstart her music career.
It all began with jazz vocalist Titi Luzipo asking Motsumi to join her in song and being impressed with her vocal talent.
The 23-year-old student was part of music students who attended the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Music workshop held at Joburg Theatre on Tuesday.
Motsumi, who is doing her 4th year in music, was so impressive that music executive and MC of the day, Mandla Maseko surprised her with an opportunity of a lifetime when he announced that guitarist Billy Monama would work with her.
Motsumi said: “It still has not sunk in yet. Just to put myself in a space where I could share my talent with other artists that I admire was a beautiful moment. I am excited. I still want to soak into it, speak to God about it, speak to my family and friends because this is a big moment for me.
“Coming from this long weekend after celebrating heritage and being with my grandmother and experiencing music with her, I am excited. [Listening] to what Zoe [Modiga] is talking about regarding knowing your roots and who you are was a moment for growth for me.”
Maseko said Motsumi was a great performer.
“Billy and Titi loved her. She deserves another opportunity to showcase her talent. She will get that with Billy Monama’s band Grassroots.
“Through that we will facilitate a recording of a song or songs with Billy. The plan is to launch her and enable her to grow,” Maseko said.
Modiga spoke about harmony in music.
“Harmony is important in music. It translates in sounds, instruments and voice. In my view harmony is about relating to another person. When you play a different chord, it create a series of feelings. Any feeling can turn into sounds. It comes from feelings.”
The workshop attracted scool pupils, upcoming music stars, producers, industry players and the music industry.
Monama spoke about the rhythm of music and the history of SA music, focusing on his passion, which is the guitar.
He explained how at music school they were taught music. Monama also played the sounds to demonstrate what he was talking about.
“In school, they say the formation of jazz is blues but the formation of SA music is marabi. In the 1920s, the rhythm changed. SA music has been influenced by our cultural backgrounds.
“People still cannot distinguish between mbaqanga, maskandi and African jazz. Afrojazz is a fusion of many sounds, including mbaqanga,” said Monama.
Head of sponsorship at Standard Bank Desiree Pooe said: "I am inspired to see a lot of young people coming to learn. I want to you take these opportunities presented to you and who knows one day we might see you at Standard Bank Joy of Jazz."
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
