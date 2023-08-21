Kelly Khumalo postpones her show shortly after two festivals drop her

Award-winning Afro-pop singer Kelly Khumalo's one-woman show that was scheduled to take place at State Theatre in Pretoria on August 26 has been postponed.
The singer, who won an award last week at the Basadi in Music Awards, released a flyer of her postponed show on Monday morning, stating that “a new date will be released soon”. Khumalo did not state the reasons for pushing the show forward.
The postponement comes after two festivals dropped Khumalo from their line-ups earlier this month.
Thabiso Qwabe, a producer at the State Theatre said they sat down together with Khumalo’s team and decided that it was not the right time to host the event. However, he refused to further explain why it was not a good time to host the show.
“We decided to postpone it until further notice. If you read the room for what it currently the conversation is, we needed to postpone it. We looked at what it is happening, what is in the environment and what it means."
“It was not the issue of tickets not selling, we just thought it was not the right time. People who have already bought tickets will be reimbursed, and we will issue a new date later," he said.
The news of her being dropped comes at the time when it emerged at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial that one of the accused had called her twice just days before Meyiwa, her ex-boyfriend, was shot and killed at her maternal home in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.
Khumalo was scheduled to perform at the Emmarentia Dam, Johannesburg, on August 12 before the organiser dropped her. She was further removed by a Lesotho Jazz festival that is set to take place on September 24.
The statement released by festival organisers in Lesotho said: “As Maseru we here to inform that (sic) we have seen comments on social media about one of our guest performers, which came to our attention that we need to inform our public and society that we are putting Kelly Khumalo on hold. We respect the professionalism of the legal team on the processes.
“The management of Maseru Park, in the interest of our Jazz Festival, has taken the decision to relieve Kelly Khumalo of the obligation to perform at our festival, and we acknowledge that she is not guilty until proven so.”
