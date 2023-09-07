King of ballads Madlingozi signs massive deal with Sony Music

Legendary singer and politician Ringo Madlingozi has signed a deal with one of the country’s giant recording labels that will see all his music released digitally for the first time.
Madlingozi an EFF member of parliament, clinched a deal with Sony Music Entertainment on Thursday morning, which will see his 13 albums released on streaming platforms.
The deal will also include new music with the first recordings due for release early next year.
The king of ballads said: “This is an exciting moment in my career and I am really looking forward to meeting old fans and new music lovers through the music that I’ve recorded over the past 27 years and the music that’s still to come.”
His albums includeVukani, Sondelani, Mamelani, Into Yam, Buyisa, Ntumba, Baleka, Ndim Lo, The Coming of Dawn and Qhubeka.
Sony Music Africa’s managing director, Sean Watson said: “Ringo and I worked on so many amazing records together in the past. It’s going to be special reliving some of those moments again now that he’s joined us at Sony Music. I’m honoured that he chose to bring such a great collection of exceptional music to his new home at Sony.”
Born in Gugulethu in Cape Town, Western Cape, Madlingozi said Watson asked him what was happening with his music.
“Sean is now the head of Sony and is the person I began my career with when he was at EMI [Records]. It was as if he had read my mind because at the time I was thinking about going back into music, in an even deeper way, and I was trying to figure out how best to do that.
“I realised that while there are many positives to the independent route, in the world in which we live it’s important to have some muscle behind your music and I saw no other company to do that with than Sony.
“The sound of my music is formed around the ukuxhentsa [Xhosa traditional dancing] rhythms and to me it feels like the pulsation of the heart. It can be a fast heartbeat or a slow one but, in the end, my music is an emotional heartbeat that anyone can connect to, and I am excited to share my earlier records again and the new music that we are starting to work on.”
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
