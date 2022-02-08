Music legend Eugene Mthethwa dumps ANC to join the EFF

Music legend and member of kwaito group Trompies, Eugene Mthethwa, has crossed the political floor.



Mthethwa has dumped the ANC after being a member since 1994 to join the EFF. The singer said he opted for the EFF because the party was sympathetic to the struggles of artists and the creative sector in general. The controversial singer is known for chaining himself to a pole inside the South African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) reception last year demanding to be paid his royalties...