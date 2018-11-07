Music veteran turned political activist Ringo Madlingozi has fired several shots at his critics and black South Africans‚ claiming that Africans are in trouble if they continue to be misled and confused by foreign thoughts that could destroy them.

Ringo‚ who is a vocal member of the EFF‚ has shared several thoughts on politics and black consciousness over the last few months‚ and took to Instagram on Tuesday to share his thoughts after reading The Testimony Of Steve Biko.

"It made me realise that we are really in trouble as Africans. It is the most confusing phenomenon to be an African today. Asians‚ Europeans‚ Indians and ALL other -ians who don’t subscribe to foreign thoughts‚ know exactly how and why they designed their systems that guide their minds and their livelihood. No one can beat them from their systems because it’s theirs and designed for them. On the other hand‚ we as Africans are being ruled based on foreign systems and laws."