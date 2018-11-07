Ringo Madlingozi slams 'black sell-outs' and warns critics
Music veteran turned political activist Ringo Madlingozi has fired several shots at his critics and black South Africans‚ claiming that Africans are in trouble if they continue to be misled and confused by foreign thoughts that could destroy them.
Ringo‚ who is a vocal member of the EFF‚ has shared several thoughts on politics and black consciousness over the last few months‚ and took to Instagram on Tuesday to share his thoughts after reading The Testimony Of Steve Biko.
"It made me realise that we are really in trouble as Africans. It is the most confusing phenomenon to be an African today. Asians‚ Europeans‚ Indians and ALL other -ians who don’t subscribe to foreign thoughts‚ know exactly how and why they designed their systems that guide their minds and their livelihood. No one can beat them from their systems because it’s theirs and designed for them. On the other hand‚ we as Africans are being ruled based on foreign systems and laws."
He said that selling out to a foreign system left Africans confused "to the core".
"We are Africans and we have African mind yet still we are busy ruling one another using foreign laws we know nothing about and we are being induced‚ sometimes forced and coerced into foreign religions that are detrimental to our health and spirituality... They are forever perpetuating divisions among us‚ breaking us into separate colonies of our different languages and cultures instead of them ( learned people ) finding a common trait that will unite us the best way possible."
He called for unity and love and tolerance as the only solutions to the crisis.
While his views were hailed by many of his followers‚ some challenged his position.
Not one to sit quietly‚ the star returned to Instagram to fire off a stern warning to his critics to sit down and not tell him what to do.