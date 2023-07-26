Joy of Jazz to pay tribute to SA’s departed heroes

The festival this year would be paying tribute to some of SA’s fallen icons of jazz, these including among others, Allen Kwela, Johnny Dyani, Gloria Bosman and Hugh Masekela.
Kwela’s tribute will be performed by guitar maestro and teacher Billy Monama, as well as Titi Luzipo and Mimi Mtshali.
Herbie Tsoaeli will present a project in tribute to the late legendary bassist Dyani while the Hugh Masekela Band will honour their leader and great trumpeter. The band comprises of Leeroy Sauls, Godfrey Mgcina, Fana Zulu, Cameron Ward, Johan Mthethwa, Percy Mbonani, Mluleki Chuma, Selema Mokgothi on vocals and Sydney Mavundla leading the way with the trumpet.
Festival producer Mantwa Chinoamadi said: “We feel very excited about this year’s festival offering. It allows us to reconnect with our patrons and jazz lovers everywhere with the same passion and excitement they are used to. This year feels like we are really back and have turned the page on the interruption of the pandemic years, much more than last year.”
Head of brand experience at Standard Bank, Yolisa Koza, said. “We have been a sponsor and partner to the Joy of Jazz for over 20 years, and we are immensely proud to be affiliated with an event of such high quality. We’re excited about this world-class festival’s future and our continued association with Johannesburg’s premier jazz event – it is cause for celebration and a tribute to the city. Since its inception in 1997, the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival has provided a platform for African artists to join the world stage along with global icons.
“Bringing international artists to local audiences is as important to us as nurturing and growing local jazz talent: The 2023 Joy of Jazz will bring jazz enthusiasts the best of both. Standard Bank is committed to supporting the arts as we recognise the importance of encouraging creative expression, engagement and social interaction. We have seen the role that the arts play in meaningfully growing and transforming people and communities.”
Vollenweider, local stars to shine at Africa’s biggest jazz gig
Joy of Jazz to pay tribute to SA’s departed heroes
Image: Tommaso Boddi
Grammy award-winning stars Andreas Vollenweider and Robert Glasper are set to headline the 2023 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz.
The annual festival, in partnership with Arena Holdings, was launched on Wednesday afternoon at Arena Conference Centre in Parktown, Johannesburg. The event regarded as the biggest jazz gig in Africa will take place on September 29-30 at Sandton International Convention Central.
Swiss harpist Vollenweider and US pianist Glasper will be some of the top international acts to perform along SA artists at the festival's three stages – Dinaledi, Conga and Mbira.
Image: Tommaso Boddi
The festival this year would be paying tribute to some of SA’s fallen icons of jazz, these including among others, Allen Kwela, Johnny Dyani, Gloria Bosman and Hugh Masekela.
Kwela’s tribute will be performed by guitar maestro and teacher Billy Monama, as well as Titi Luzipo and Mimi Mtshali.
Herbie Tsoaeli will present a project in tribute to the late legendary bassist Dyani while the Hugh Masekela Band will honour their leader and great trumpeter. The band comprises of Leeroy Sauls, Godfrey Mgcina, Fana Zulu, Cameron Ward, Johan Mthethwa, Percy Mbonani, Mluleki Chuma, Selema Mokgothi on vocals and Sydney Mavundla leading the way with the trumpet.
Festival producer Mantwa Chinoamadi said: “We feel very excited about this year’s festival offering. It allows us to reconnect with our patrons and jazz lovers everywhere with the same passion and excitement they are used to. This year feels like we are really back and have turned the page on the interruption of the pandemic years, much more than last year.”
Head of brand experience at Standard Bank, Yolisa Koza, said. “We have been a sponsor and partner to the Joy of Jazz for over 20 years, and we are immensely proud to be affiliated with an event of such high quality. We’re excited about this world-class festival’s future and our continued association with Johannesburg’s premier jazz event – it is cause for celebration and a tribute to the city. Since its inception in 1997, the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival has provided a platform for African artists to join the world stage along with global icons.
“Bringing international artists to local audiences is as important to us as nurturing and growing local jazz talent: The 2023 Joy of Jazz will bring jazz enthusiasts the best of both. Standard Bank is committed to supporting the arts as we recognise the importance of encouraging creative expression, engagement and social interaction. We have seen the role that the arts play in meaningfully growing and transforming people and communities.”
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Vollenweider and Ayanda Nhlangothi will represent the Mzansi version of the grand doowop tradition at the Dinaledi stage, where Marcus Wyatt and Ernie Smith would also be featured.
Glasper will be performing at the Conga stage, alongside a league of contemporary jazz giants respected in straight ahead jazz. Multi-award-winning pianist Nduduzo Makhathini Trio with Cuban drummer Francisco Mela, and bassist Zwelakhe-Duma Bell Le Pere featuring Omagugu Makhathini will also be performing.
The Mbira stage will play host to performances of Zonke, Buhle Bendalo of The Soil fame and Max-Hoba will present a tribute to Jabu Khanyile.
Tickets are available at computicket and a day pass will cost you R875 while a weekend pass is asking R1,800 from you.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos