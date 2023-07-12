Award-winning scathamiya group Kholwa Brothers walked away with a silver medal at the World Choir Games in South Korea.
Scathamiya group Kholwa Brothers shines at choral music event in Korea
Silver medal boosts confidence for Kholwa Brothers
Image: Supplied
Award-winning scathamiya group Kholwa Brothers walked away with a silver medal at the World Choir Games in South Korea.
The choir music contest in Gangneung City started on July 3 and ends on Thursday.
The Durban-based group competed in the folklore a cappella category, which was won by Karangturi Choir from Indonesia.
Speaking to Sowetan from South Korea, group leader Derrick Mlambo said winning the silver medal in a global event meant scathamiya was among respected traditional music genres in the world.
“We are currently preparing for our performance on Wednesday at Gyeongpo Central Beach Square. We are looking forward to it because people enjoy our performances. This means a lot to us as a group and to the genre on its own.
"[During our] participation in the World Choir Games we sang four songs. On Friday, we got the results that we came second in our category.
“The silver medal means a lot when you had to compete with the best from other countries. We had to bring SA’s uniqueness through scathamiya music and people enjoyed our performances,” Mlambo said.
Apart from participating in the World Games, the Kholwa Brothers were also chosen to perform in Friendship Concerts that were hosted at the Gangneung city hall featuring four countries. They shared the stage with groups from Taiwan, South Korea and Vietnam.
“I am delighted that by being part of the world competition is a big thing for us. This will take our profile as a group to another level and promote scathamiya as a traditional music genre.
"Since we participated last year, the group is now known and the international doors are opening. We have always wanted this since we started singing scathamiya. Finally, it is our time to shine as Kholwa Brothers,” Mlambo added.
The group is set to land on Friday afternoon at King Shaka Airport in Durban.
