Entertainment

Brothers to represent SA at LA competition

A cappella group won national champs in 2020

21 July 2022 - 13:33
Kholwa Brothers will be competing in the acappella category.
Image: Supplied

Scathamiya group Kholwa Brothers are heading to Los Angeles to represent SA in an international competition.

Kholwa Brothers will compete at the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) Los Angeles.

WCOPA runs from July 22 to 30.

Speaking to Sowetan from King Shaka International Airport in Durban, group leader Derrick Mlambo said they were excited to go to LA to represent the country.

The 11-piece group will be competing in the a cappella category.

“We are excited. It is the first time competing and representing the country. We will be competing with other groups in the same category.

“We believe that our sound is unique and will stand out. We have rehearsed and will hit them with powerful songs packed with messages and complement that with movements,” Mlambo said.

Mlambo, a primary schoolteacher in Durban, said they were able to qualify to compete in LA after winning the SA championships in Rustenburg, North West, in 2020.

Due to Covid-19, the group could not represent the country last year.

“The drive to enter even the SA championships was motivated by the fact that we have been doing well. People encouraged us to enter. We won against many groups from different provinces. We are going to sing six songs and we are going to make sure that people call for more.”

Kholwa Brothers, founded in 1990, have been touring the world since 2006.

They have performed in Brazil and Germany. In 2018 they toured New York, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Washington DC, New Jersey, Baltimore, North Carolina and Silver Springs, among other US states and cities.

Mlambo said the KwaZulu-Natal department sports, arts and culture had sponsored the trip and they are grateful for it.

Mlambo said wherever they perform people liken their music to that of Grammy Award-winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

“We get excited because Mambazo is a group that we look up to. They have done well promoting the scathamiya sound to the world. We are happy that our music is likened to our idols. We really want to be successful like them and tour the world.”

bambalelep@sowetan.co.za

