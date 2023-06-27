His followers know him for styling the biggest local celebs and for showing off his luxurious lifestyle that consists of the latest cars, expensive colognes and designer clothes. But Shaun Andile Naki, who is popularly known as Shaun Stylist, is re-inventing himself to become a musician.
Following the success of his two singles Oskae Beya Fatshe and Uyabizwa in 2022, the influencer has signed to internationally acclaimed record label, Warner Music Africa.
Describing himself as a township boy with big dreams and ambition, Shaun says the partnership will allow him to introduce new talent.
“This is a very big step in my music career journey as a professional musician. Warner Music Africa has a large footprint in Africa and globally, and I know with them managing my talent I’ll reach other territories of the world,” he tells Sowetan.
“Not only will I personally benefit from being signed by Warner but everyone around me who has got talent will get the exposure and experience of working with one of the best music houses in the country,” he continued.
Although his schedule is already chock-a-block as an influencer and stylist, he believes that he’d be able to juggle all of his jobs through time management.
“Everything has its time and time management is key. Focus and determination are my driving force. Music is consuming most of my time hence I’ve parked the bus to be a stylist, but the influencer work goes hand in hand with my music.”
Naki also revealed that he’s currently in the final stages of creating an EP.
"My supporters can expect life-changing songs and opportunities of working with me and other big artists cause I’m the bridge from poverty to success. In a personal capacity, my wife and I are expecting our first child together and I can't wait to be a dad.”
Influencer to juggle music and styling celebs
Shaun Stylist pens a record deal to expand career as entertainer
Image: Supplied
His followers know him for styling the biggest local celebs and for showing off his luxurious lifestyle that consists of the latest cars, expensive colognes and designer clothes. But Shaun Andile Naki, who is popularly known as Shaun Stylist, is re-inventing himself to become a musician.
Following the success of his two singles Oskae Beya Fatshe and Uyabizwa in 2022, the influencer has signed to internationally acclaimed record label, Warner Music Africa.
Describing himself as a township boy with big dreams and ambition, Shaun says the partnership will allow him to introduce new talent.
“This is a very big step in my music career journey as a professional musician. Warner Music Africa has a large footprint in Africa and globally, and I know with them managing my talent I’ll reach other territories of the world,” he tells Sowetan.
“Not only will I personally benefit from being signed by Warner but everyone around me who has got talent will get the exposure and experience of working with one of the best music houses in the country,” he continued.
Although his schedule is already chock-a-block as an influencer and stylist, he believes that he’d be able to juggle all of his jobs through time management.
“Everything has its time and time management is key. Focus and determination are my driving force. Music is consuming most of my time hence I’ve parked the bus to be a stylist, but the influencer work goes hand in hand with my music.”
Naki also revealed that he’s currently in the final stages of creating an EP.
"My supporters can expect life-changing songs and opportunities of working with me and other big artists cause I’m the bridge from poverty to success. In a personal capacity, my wife and I are expecting our first child together and I can't wait to be a dad.”
Kendrick Lamar to headline Hey Neighbour Fest
Bongani Bingwa happy to have fooled SA on 'The Masked Singer'
Uncle Waffles, Bonnie Mbuli, Pabi Cooper turn up the heat at BET Awards
Zozibini Tunzi to host Miss SA TV show with Bonang as judge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos