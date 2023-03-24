International jazz singer Bhudaza Mapefane returns to a South African stage to celebrate late Lesotho King Lepoqo Moshoeshoe.
Mapefane, who was born in Hlotse, Lesotho, has been wowing local music lovers for years.
Moshoeshoe Day is a public holiday in Lesotho, observed on March 11 and usually celebrated through traditional music, dance, indigenous games and horse racing. The day commemorates Moshoeshoe, the founder of the nation on the anniversary of his death in 1870.
The award-winning saxophonist said this year, he would celebrate Moshoeshoe Day in SA.
Much as the day is marked on March 11 with various activities, the celebration continues the entire month of March.
Speaking to Sowetan from his home in Lesotho, Mapefane said he was looking forward to mesmerising local audiences.
The last time he performed in Mzansi was in November.
“I will be celebrating the founder of Basotho nation. I feel very honoured to be part of this event that celebrates my king. I was approached about the event organisers last month and I jumped at the opportunity because it means a lot to me.
“It is not the first time I will be performing to celebrate my king. I have done so in Lesotho when various events were hosted. It is an important moment for me and my band to be heading to SA to celebrate Morena Moshoeshoe. I am looking forward to perform there again because I realised that multitudes of people enjoyed my last performance, and it was a great feeling.”
Mapefane is known for hits such as Ntjontjobina, Siwelele, E Thatha Nthoena, Bo-Mapefane and Mohokare.
Mapefane last released an album since 2009 and reveals he is currently working on his upcoming fourth offering.
The seasoned singer said he will be dropping singles after Easter before dropping a full album before the end of the year.
“My music is timeless. When I compose, I create a sound that lasts longer so people can marvel at it for years.”
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
Bhudaza to celebrate Moshoeshoe day in Mzansi
'I create a sound that lasts longer so people can marvel at it for years'
Image: Antonio Muchave
