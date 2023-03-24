Netflix hit series inspires new Lay’s flavours and a mastermind-level campaign

Lay’s SA has unveiled a mouthwatering range of new flavours inspired by the Netflix series Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area.

The Korean series, which follows eight thieves who stage a spectacular heist, is a fan favourite, topping the Netflix global watchlist when it was released.

Lay’s has created two limited-edition flavours, Japanese Yakitori Chicken and Brazilian Spicy Salsa, in celebration of the series’ beloved characters, Tokyo and Rio. Thinly sliced and prepared with a meticulous approach to quality and flavour, the tantalising new additions are part of Lay’s consistent innovation, bringing exciting flavours and textures from around the world to SA.

Those familiar with the premise of the series know that the Professor’s plans are always unexpected to keep the Money Heist team one step ahead of everyone else — much like the introduction of these taste-tingling Lay’s international flavours.

Viewers will be intrigued and thrilled by the experience of the new flavour range while enjoying the show — truly the ultimate mastermind-level partnership.

WIN A TRIP TO TOKYO OR RIO

SA, are you ready for the #LaysHeist?

As part of the heist-inspired campaign, two lucky winners and their partners can win a trip to Tokyo or Rio.

To enter: Buy the Lay’s 120g Japanese Yakitori Chicken or the Brazilian Spicy Salsa flavours, WhatsApp “Heist” to 087-240-5390 and follow the prompts to stand a chance to win instant prizes and one of two trips to Tokyo or Rio. Competition closes on April 30 2023. Ts & Cs apply.

The Lay’s Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area flavours, Japanese Yakitori Chicken and Brazilian Spicy Salsa, are available now in all participating retail outlets.

Watch all the episodes of Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area on Netflix.

This article was sponsored by Lay’s.