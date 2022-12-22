Thapelo Molomo is back at work after winning Idols SA season 18.
When he started his journey in the competition, the singer went on leave from his duties as a warrant officer at Brits police station in North West to focus on his music.
Thapelo received a warm welcome from his colleagues on his return on Monday.
“My first day at work was so beautiful. My colleagues were so welcoming, everyone was so excited. We took a lot of pictures and they asked me many questions about how I am coping and questions surrounding my Idols SA experience,” he told TshisaLIVE.
While he has kickstarted his music career, Thapelo plans to continue working full time in the police service.
“The police service has been a family to me, very supportive. They are very supportive of my music career. They indicated they will continue to support me provided I continue to do my work as expected. During the week most of the time I will be at work and do music after hours, like studio sessions and so forth. Then weekend is definitely music nothing else. I’m excited to be part of the SAPS and about going back to work while juggling music.”
The singer took to his timeline to share images from his day back at work.
Inside Thapelo Molomo’s first day back at work after ‘Idols SA’ win
Plans to continue working full time in police service
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Thapelo Molomo is back at work after winning Idols SA season 18.
When he started his journey in the competition, the singer went on leave from his duties as a warrant officer at Brits police station in North West to focus on his music.
Thapelo received a warm welcome from his colleagues on his return on Monday.
“My first day at work was so beautiful. My colleagues were so welcoming, everyone was so excited. We took a lot of pictures and they asked me many questions about how I am coping and questions surrounding my Idols SA experience,” he told TshisaLIVE.
While he has kickstarted his music career, Thapelo plans to continue working full time in the police service.
“The police service has been a family to me, very supportive. They are very supportive of my music career. They indicated they will continue to support me provided I continue to do my work as expected. During the week most of the time I will be at work and do music after hours, like studio sessions and so forth. Then weekend is definitely music nothing else. I’m excited to be part of the SAPS and about going back to work while juggling music.”
The singer took to his timeline to share images from his day back at work.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos