Entertainment creatives join Thuso Mbedu for warrior training
Image: Oupa Bopape
Actors, musicians and choreographers joined superstar Thuso Mbedu for warrior training in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
Mbedu, who stars in The Woman King as Nawi brought fellow cast members, including Siv Ngesi and Chioma Umaela, to the training in Sandton.
The film premiered on September 16 in America and has received raving reviews.
Mbedu shared a lighter version of some of the stunts she learnt during filming just to have fun with industry creatives.
The warrior training was attended by Botlhale Boikanyo, Michelle Mosalakae, Bontle Modiselle, Noxolo Dlamini, Nomvelo Makhanya, Hungani Ndlovu, Msaki, Andy Maqondwana, Mpho Sebeng and Thabo Rametsi, among others.
Women rocked-up in their sexy gym outfits.
Mbedu was welcomed with screams. Before the whole exercise started, she explained why she invited creatives to warrior training.
“After I got the role I put myself in Muay-Thai just to learn the basics of fighting. What we will do now is a very light version of that. But these are just basics that we will go through with some of the cast mates and friends.
"It is all about having fun, so don’t take yourself too serious,” she said before she started with warm-up exercises.
Award-winning musician and composer Msaki said: "I met Thuso in Los Angeles, what we do usually when we connect is to be [outdoors]. She likes hiking. When I got a call from her management asking me if I want to come through, I said why not. Our friendship has been around us doing some activities outside. Coming here allowed me to meet incredible people and I am now ready to start my day. I had so much fun but I realised that I am unfit.”
Scandal! actor Boikanyo said about her experience: “I had to train like a warrior today and I am excited for The Woman King and for the cast that is here.
"I did some kicks and I definitely enjoyed myself in the company of Thuso. It was an amazing experience to come together as creatives, especially after Covid-19.”
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
