Pearl Modiadie, Thuso Mbedu & Michael B Jordan: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
Can you believe it's May already? And winter is slowly creeping in across the country? While the days seem to be flying through, many of our faves always appear to make the most of their weekends.
And this past weekend was no different!
Here's a look at what some of your fave celebs got up to.
With the premiere of her first American movie, Underground Railroad, just days away from its premiere, actress Thuso Mbedu opened the new month with a dialogue from the much-anticipated film.
Thuso gave us a teaser from the movie where she narrated a scene between two characters who appear to be in love and want to run away from the constraints of slavery.
Without giving away much about what happens next to the two characters, Thuso also held a virtual "catching up" session with her fans and spoke more about how she landed the role on the highly-anticipated film.
Michael B Jordan never misses when it comes to his red carpet looks.
Over the weekend, the American actor was spotted serving some heat in a black tuxedo at the premiere of his movie, Tom Clancy's Without Remorse.
Although he couldn't make an appearance on a physical red carpet due to the restrictions of the pandemic, Michael and his girl Lori Harvey "looked for a reason to dress up" in matching outfits for the premiere at the comfort of his own home.
And we must say they looked absolutely adorable.
Proud mommy-to-be, Relebogile Mabotja was beaming with joy at her baby shower this past weekend.
The TV and radio personality is counting the days till she welcomes her bundle of joy into the world.
With "tribe" being the theme of her baby shower, Relebogile looked absolutely radiant in a fawn dress and gorgeous smile.
If "love" was a person, it definitely be Black Motion’s Murdah Bongz who can't stop showing his love for music maestro DJ Zinhle.
The pair who have been private about their relationship are slowly opening up about their love life and it's so wonderful to watch.
This past weekend, the pair were out and about at a gig looking all kinds of high fashion, and like the yin to his yang, Murdah and Zinhle seem to be the missing piece to each other's puzzle.
Pearl Modiadie was out here serving body goals this past weekend.
The TV and radio personality enjoyed the sunny skies of Cape Town in a monochrome number with gorgeous sunglasses to match her outfit.
Being the busy woman that she is, it's always wonderful to see Pearl take time off from her schedule.