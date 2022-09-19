Mzansi Magic explains why Moshe Ndiki left 'Gomora'

It's been confirmed Moshe Ndiki is exiting Gomora.
The actor and TV presenter joined the third season of Mzansi Magic’s telenovela and made his first appearance on May 20.
Moshe played the character of Andile Faku, Gomora High School’s newest teacher whose life has been ruined by the ugly habit of gambling.
Last month Moshe made headlines after a brawl with controversial Twitter blogger Musa Khawula.
TshisaLIVE reached out to Mzansi Magic for comment and the channel confirmed the actor's exit. However, it said Moshe was not fired due to a “viral” petition that a popular blogger had started.
“Storylines often change and episodes are shot in advance. The Faku suspension storyline was in place prior to the fight between Moshe and Musa thus it’s completely unrelated. At no point it was said the “suspension” is permanent,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.
Excited for the new role at the time, Moshe took to his Instagram timeline earlier in May and said he felt like he was where he was supposed to be
“Meet Andile Faku ... Gomora’s new dodgy teacher. Thank you Lord for all that you have done and continue to give me. In your own time you always show me who’s boss. Literally feel like I’m where I’m supposed to be in life,” he wrote.
Speaking to Drum he said he enjoyed shooting for the show.
“When I am there, it is like I am with family, it's like I am chilling with my cousins and it's all fun. Yes, work comes first but we are really made to feel at home. I honestly do not mind waking up at 4am to get to work.”
