×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

Shauwn Mkhize book tells all, in her own voice

Celebrity businesswoman details her rise to fame

16 September 2022 - 07:25

Reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize has shared light about how political riots affected her and family in a newly released 104-page book about her rise to fame.

Mkhize lost her father and cousin during the riots in the late 1980s. Her father was found dead in a stream in Umlazi with a bullet hole in his head. This and other details are part of her book, Mamkhize — My World My Rules. The story is narrated by Mkhize to writer Amanda Ngudle...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death