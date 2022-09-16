Shauwn Mkhize book tells all, in her own voice
Celebrity businesswoman details her rise to fame
16 September 2022 - 07:25
Reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize has shared light about how political riots affected her and family in a newly released 104-page book about her rise to fame.
Mkhize lost her father and cousin during the riots in the late 1980s. Her father was found dead in a stream in Umlazi with a bullet hole in his head. This and other details are part of her book, Mamkhize — My World My Rules. The story is narrated by Mkhize to writer Amanda Ngudle...
