Entertainment

Makeba tribute wins big at Mzantsi Jazz Awards

Zenzile: The Reimagination of Miriam Makeba voted best international jazz album

29 August 2022 - 19:29
FILE IMAGE: Vocalist and music composer Somi Kakoma in South Africa to launch her album titled Zenzile: The Reimagination of Miriam Makeba
Image: SUPPLIED

A Miriam Makeba tribute album released by US-based artist Somi Kakoma has been voted the best international jazz album by the public, according to organisers.

Titled Zenzile: The Reimagination of Miriam Makeba, the album won the accolade at the sixth Mzantsi Jazz Awards that took place at Soweto Theatre  on Saturday. The tribute album was released early this year to mark Makeba’s 90th birthday and launched at the Apollo Theatre in the US and at the State Theatre in Pretoria.

It features Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Gregory Porter, Angelique Kidjo, Seun Kuti, Thandiswa Mazwai, Nduduzo Makhathini and Msaki. At the same awards, local jazz stars Melorie Jane and Malcolm Jiyane won two awards each. Jane, a contemporary jazz pianists and composer, walked away with the Best Jazz Album award and Best Female Jazz Artist award while multi-instrumentalist Jiyane took the Best Traditional Jazz Album and Best Male Jazz Artist awards.

The Best Jazz Song award went to Roland Moses for his song. The Best Contemporary Jazz Album award went to Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane for his Music From My People, Thetha FM, a community radio station based in Evaton in the Vaal, was voted the Best Radio Station Playing Jazz.

The Best Newcomer in Jazz award went to trombonist Kgethi Nkotsi. Nkotsi released his debut album, titled Maswitsi, in December last year.

The Best International Jazz Collaboration award went to NLite.

