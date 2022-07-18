Mtshali-Jones overwhelmed by spot on Joburg Theatre’s walk of fame
'The honour means my work is meaningful'
Thespian Thembi Mtshali-Jones has been kept going by the saying “it’s not how you fall but how you get up again”.
Mtshali-Jones, who currently appears on Imbewu: The Seed, has been in the movie and TV industry for 50 years...
Mtshali-Jones overwhelmed by spot on Joburg Theatre’s walk of fame
'The honour means my work is meaningful'
Thespian Thembi Mtshali-Jones has been kept going by the saying “it’s not how you fall but how you get up again”.
Mtshali-Jones, who currently appears on Imbewu: The Seed, has been in the movie and TV industry for 50 years...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos