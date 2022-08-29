The Wife goes bigger with broadcast on Mzansi Magic next month

Record-breaking Showmax drama series The Wife is set to premier on Mzansi Magic on September 12.
M-Net announced on Monday afternoon that the hit show will air three nights a week and Compact subscribers can catch it from Monday to Wednesday at 9.30pm. The most-watched series in Showmax history premiered in October last year and has broken several records on the streaming platform.
Inspired by author Dudu Busani-Dube’s popular Hlomu the Wife book series, The Wife follows the love story of a feisty young journalist, Hlomu (played by Mbalenhle Mavimbela), and the unpredictable taxi driver and taxi owner, Mqhele (played by Bonko Khoza).
Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi, said: “Having seen its impressive and record-breaking performance on Showmax, we have decided to bring The Wife to our DStv Compact subscribers so that they can get in on the action. We know that our viewers will fall in love with the story and its characters. It’s a show that has resonated deeply with many, and we’re glad to bring all of our subscribers into this phenomenal world.”
“As much as The Wife is a show about a young couple in love, it’s also about loyalty, family and the lengths people go to in the name of both.”
The series has won awards already at the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards, and has received 10 nominations at the South African Film and Television Awards(Saftas).
