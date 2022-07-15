Power cuts hamper water supply in Mokopane
Municipality cannot turn on pumps
By Keletso Mkhwanazi - 15 July 2022 - 10:59
Constant load-shedding has resulted in a water crisis for more than 300,000 residents of Mogalakwena municipality in Limpopo, who have been left high and dry because of inactive water pumps.
For the past few weeks residents from 179 villages around Mokopane have been relying on trucked water, while others have been buying it from a shop after their taps ran dry. The municipality blames the situation on power cuts that have affected their ability to use their water pumps to transfer water from the dam to the reservoirs before it goes to households...
