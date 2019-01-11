Lurayi lands big Nina Simone role

After going under the radar for a while, TV star Busi Lurayi returns to acting with a lead role in the Nina Simone musical show.

Titled Nina Simone Four Women, Lurayi teamed up with talented stars Lerato

Mvelase, Mona Monyane Skenjana and Noxolo Dlamini.

The show opens on February 1 at the Market Theatre, as part of Black History Month celebrations.

Lurayi, who took some time off to enjoy being a mother to her four-year-old daughter and establish her own content production company, is excited to be part of the production.

"I am excited to be back in the acting space. Many people will see me singing professionally for the first time. But I come from a theatre background," she said.

"I have been enjoying being a mother but honestly there was a point where roles were not coming by. I looked up to my daughter to inspire me."