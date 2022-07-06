Mofokeng makes long-awaited return to Scandal!
'I needed break after seven years as Mlungisi'
Eleven months after his mysterious disappearance on e.tv’s Scandal!, Mlungisi Ngema is back.
Ngema, portrayed by Patrick Mofokeng, was last seen by viewers laying half-dead by a riverside after being struck by his son-in-law Nhlamulo played by Mathews Rantshoma...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.