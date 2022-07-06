Mofokeng makes long-awaited return to Scandal!

'I needed break after seven years as Mlungisi'

Eleven months after his mysterious disappearance on e.tv’s Scandal!, Mlungisi Ngema is back.



Ngema, portrayed by Patrick Mofokeng, was last seen by viewers laying half-dead by a riverside after being struck by his son-in-law Nhlamulo played by Mathews Rantshoma...