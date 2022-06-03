Cooper reflects on her long TV career with pride as she returns to Scandal!

“I like to do work that has integrity, to have meaning, to have depth and for me to be able to look at it and go ‘I felt something there’.”

Returning to Scandal!’s screens, she expressed, was a blatant reminder how much time has passed and how things changed.

“A lot has changed in 10 years. When I left there, Dintle was a teenage girl herself, as well as the character Lindiwe. And now in the story, these people are married and Dintle has her own kid. I’m just like ‘what is this’? If anything, it definitely shows age and time are constantly moving.”

Cooper-Khumalo also revealed that she is deliberate about which roles she accepts, and how she would turn down roles even when she had no work, “because I don’t want to lie about who I am and what I represent". "I don’t want to sell my soul for a paycheck,” she emphasised her point.

In the two decades of being in the limelight, Cooper-Khumalo has managed to maintain a private life, with the strong belief that while her work is the only aspect of her life that belongs to the audience while her life and family don’t.

Being on Somizi Mhlongo’s reality TV show, therefore, was more than just a fun thrill. “I went to reality TV to have a conversation with him because for me, it was really about holding my friend accountable and asking the question that everyone wanted the answer to. And not being afraid to know the truth about someone who loves,” describing their friendship as being like siblings.

“I get Somizi, I get him. I met Somizi around the time when I met Lebo Mathosa. It’s been many years. Somizi and I don’t have a public display relationship. Whatever friendship I have, my marriage, my kids, all of that... belongs to me.”

When she is not acting or being a supermom, Cooper-Khumalo says she binges on Korean series on Netflix. “I am super-obsessed with those,” she said laughing.

After all has been said and done, all she wants to do is to be an impactful human being in people’s lives. “I just want to do great work, that’s all. Keep the frills, keep the diamonds, keep the feather, keep the pretence; I just want to do great work and that is what my heart is about.

"That’s what I yearn for. I am proud of myself and I think there is more. I am proud of who I have grown into. I believe that who you are is as important as what you do. You can be talented and be a horrible person. I am proud of who I have become and who I continue to become. I also want to be remembered for being an amazing human.

"At my funeral please don’t come to put a Safta award and talk about what I won. No, talk about who I was and how I’ve impacted you.”