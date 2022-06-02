SPOTLIGHT | Behind scenes of 'Scandal'; 'The Good Life' on Netflix; 'Elvis' gives rise to new star
How does one of SA's longest-running series keep delivering the magic? Also, interviews with cast of local movie out now on the small screen, Austin Butler's breakout Elvis role has him pegged as the new 'It' man, and win prizes
This week Spotlight goes behind the scenes at one of SA’s most beloved series and also gets a closer look at one of Hollywood’s newest stars.
Presenter Collette Prince pays a visit to the set of one of the country’s most addictive TV soapies, Scandal, and tries to unravel how this melting pot of storytelling has produced magic since 2005, keeping SA audiences glued to their e.tv screens. Produced by Ochre Moving Pictures, this entertaining telenovela-style depiction of SA life is complete with villains and heroes, and full of twists and turns.
Spotlight looks at another SA-produced, award-winning drama, The Good Life. This charming story, set in Cape Town and Greece, follows the story of Olive, who flees to Greece to try to mend a broken heart. Written, produced and directed by Bonnie Rodini, the film stars Erica Wessels, Leon Clingman and Robyn Scott. Look out for the interviews with the cast of this movie, now streaming on Netflix.
Showmax’s new local survival horror, Pulse, will be available from June 23. This six-episode TV series has been labelled one of the 25 buzziest at television markets, and stars Thapelo Mokoena. It centres on a group of video game designers trapped in a world where survival is not a game.
A highly anticipated film on the cinema release landscape is Elvis. Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge, Great Gatsby, Romeo and Juliet) cast Austin Butler (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) in the title role, with early reactions indicating the launch of a new breakout star. Don’t miss the insert to see if Austin Butler is indeed Hollywood’s new “It” man as the countdown to the film’s release on June 24 draws nearer.
Win 'Elvis' merch and pet grooming vouchers
This week Spotlight is giving away some dazzling Elvis movie merchandise, as well as pet grooming vouchers from Clean Paws mobile pet grooming:
