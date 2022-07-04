Aspirant filmmakers raring to go after shadowing gig

Students inspired on Soweto Blaze set

Mingling with TV stars and experiencing how a movie is made was enough to convince two university students that filmmaking was the right career for them.



Nqobile Mkari and Sanelisiwe Badli were among 40 aspiring filmmakers who were given an opportunity to experience a shooting of a Netflix film by 33 Film Production...