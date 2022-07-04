×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

Aspirant filmmakers raring to go after shadowing gig

Students inspired on Soweto Blaze set

04 July 2022 - 07:47

Mingling with TV stars and experiencing how a movie is made was enough to convince two university students that filmmaking was the right career for them.

Nqobile Mkari and Sanelisiwe Badli were among 40 aspiring filmmakers who were given an opportunity to experience a shooting of a Netflix film by 33 Film Production...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released