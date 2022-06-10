Thabo Malema talks about his work ethic, relationship with Gumede, rejection

The film follows the story of Kedibone Manamela, a beautiful young Sotho girl who comes from a disadvantaged background but has dreams to become an actress. As soon as she finished her matric, she discovered that her aunt does not have enough money for her to pursue studies. Kedibone is lured easily to the soft life of blessers as she tries to get money to pay her university fees.

“In the film, I play the role of Msithi, a close friend of Mrembula [played by Wright Ngubeni]. He is one of the good friends that I misunderstood at first as Thabo. He really looks out for his buddy who seems to be blinded by love. Msithi is the one who discovers that his friend’s girlfriend is cheating with a blesser. He finds it difficult to break the news to his friend because he would think that he is jealous.

“The film is an eye-opener to young people who are entering universities because of the growing culture of blessers and slay queens in our country. Young people are exposed to so much and do not know how to navigate life.”

As he chats to Time Out, the 35-year-old actor explains that being directed by his university friend Gumede was rewarding for him. The two went to Afda School of Motion, where Malema graduated with a bachelor of arts in acting. The actor says working with someone who understands him as an actor was a bonus.

“It is heart-warming for my friend to get a call. The support was amazing and the screening was superb. I was excited because I feel that it's time the industry evolves. Storytelling cannot be told by one generation and the perspective of the youth in this regard is refreshing and relevant and in tune with what is happening.

“He gave me a creative freedom. I am an actor who is heavily based on improvisation as long as I understand the brief. He allowed me to go to places that conventionally I would have not be allowed to go. It did not feel like I was directed by a superior, we had synergy and rapport. I am glad to see young script writers and producers who are taking charge of the industry. We are not about hashtags and viewership. We understand storytelling.”

It is not hard to see why Malema is a unique actor. He is the kind of an actor who takes his craft seriously. In terms of understanding the roles that he plays, he goes beyond a call of being an actor. He does his own research and understands the character’s profile. Malema goes as far as watching movies that have a similar role or one close to his.

“I always go to basics. I based most of the choices I make on characterisation. I always try to understand the character’s intentions, desires and challenges. It is not the dialogue that people need to listen to, it is how you deliver it. Sometimes it is a challenge because of the stereotype writing these days. I am a method-based person. I always treat every character different and serious. I am an emotional athlete. I can play anything from a villain to a guy from next door.”

Like many actors, his break into the industry did not come easily. When it came, Malema started to show what he is made of when he appeared in shows such as Gold Diggers on e.tv. From then he appeared on many shows including Mamello, Lithapo, The Lab, Strike, The professionals Single Guys, The River, Room 9, Jacob's Cross, Gauteng Maboneng and TV commercials.

“It was difficult to break into the industry. When the break came I had to experience what others go through — rejection in auditions. There was a time that for two years I did not have work. That period taught me to toughen up. I developed thick skin. Part of the industry is to learn to deal with rejection and move on to the next audition. When you understand the dynamics of the industry that some people are favoured and others are cast because of their after, it becomes better.”

“I am a God-fearing man. I believe that what is meant for me will come to me. I don’t think I have arrived because I will drop the ball. Once you drop the ball it becomes now fame-acting. Some of actors want to look cool on screen. You need to allow the character to be authentic as much you can.”