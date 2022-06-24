National Arts Festival to move swiftly to adjust booking system

Organisers of the annual National Arts Festival that takes place in Makhanda, Eastern Cape, will have to move instantly to adjust venues and online booking systems to accommodate more people after the government's lifting of Covid-19 restrictions for gatherings.

The government also announced yesterday that the wearing of masks will no longer be mandatory indoors.

The acclaimed festival that attracts both local and international arts lovers started yesterday. The festival is staged physically for the first time since the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020. For the past two years it took place virtually.

Festival CEO Monica Newton said: “It’s great news for the festival just as we open today [Thursday]. For now, top of mind is the fact that houses will be able to return to full capacity. However, it means the big National Arts Festival ship must turn once more and we will have to work fast to adjust our venues and online booking systems that have all been set up for 50% capacity shows.

"This will take us a little while to get sorted out, so we ask for patience. We are mindful that there are some sold-out shows that people are keenly awaiting tickets for, so we will concentrate on those ones first.”

Also the live music industry that has been closed for 27 months is breathing a sigh of relief. President of the South African Promoters Associations, China Mpololo, said: “We welcome the announcement and we feel it should have not gone this far. Some people had to close their businesses due to the closure of the industry.

"During closure, we felt victimised and not considered by the government when many industries were opened and only ours closed. We know it is not going to be easy to open the industry because there are a lot of challenges facing the country. But our plan is to revive the live industry and we are going to need the government to work with us to make this possible.”

Trade Union for Musicians of SA (Tumsa) president Vicky Sampson said: “Tumsa wish to express our joy and relief over the announcement by minister of health Dr Joe Phaahla to lift some restrictions. We are particularly thankful that we can now pursue the return to a normal and even invigorated music production and performance sector, which does justice to the world-class entertainment talent we are blessed with as the South African nation.”

Chairperson of Concert Organisers of SA Peter Tladi said the members of the organisation were relieved that the industry has been opened.

“It has been hard for many of our members unable to do events. Most of us have been staging the small events and now we have to start working hard and looking for sponsors to stage bigger events.”

Promoter Sam Mhangwani of Drakensberg Promotions said the past two years have been depressing for promoters.

“Finally, we are back to normal life now. This means that entertainment music events will now happen. I can confirm that Tribute Concert that takes place annually in Moretele Park is back this year sometime in September. The past months have been difficult for all of us because people could not have fun and were restricted. Today, I am celebrating on behalf of all entertainment lovers. But I urge them to continue behaving themselves until Covid-19 leaves us alone.”