Trailblazing Zakes Bantwini collects more nominations

As if the seven nominations Zakes Bantwini got at the SA Music Awards last week were not enough, the singer and producer is leading with the highest nods he scored at the 7th Mzansi Kwaito House Awards.

Born Zakhele Madida, Bantwini got four nominations at the Kwaito House Awards at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, Soweto, yesterday. He is nominated for Best House Artist, Best House Single, Best Music Video and Most Voted Song.

In the Best House Artist category, Bantwini is up against Nomcebo Zikodo, Mi Casa and Soulful G.

In the Best Music Video category, he is nominated with William Last featuring Takunda, Prince Kaybee featuring Nokwazi and Bello no Gallo featuring Niseni.

In the Most Voted Song, Bantwini’s song, Osama, featuring Kasango, is up against Prince Kaybee’s Ebabayo that features Nokwazi, As’buyeli by Heavy K featuring Drumetic Boyz and Malumnator as well as The Journey by Black Motion featuring Ntosh.

DJ Maphorisa walked away with three nominations in the Best Music Video, Best Producer and Best Amapiano Song categories.

Mi Casa, Kabza de Small and Prince Kaybee got two nominations each.

In the Best Radio Station category, Jozi FM is competing against Radio 2000, Khosi FM and YFM.

Kwaito legend Eugene Mthethwa also scored a nomination for Best Kwaito Artist.

Awards CEO Perfecta Malinga said the nomination ceremony brought her close to tears as it was the first since the death of her husband and co-founder of the awards Thulani Wiseman Malinga, who died a year ago.

“Seeing all our artists and supporters for the first time again after heavy lockdown gave me peace, joy and happiness and I knew that he is with us in spirit. I am so excited with the list of all the nominees and I thank the judges for doing a stellar job in choosing the best. Congratulations to all the nominees.

“I am looking forward to the official awards ceremony that will take place on November 26. This year, we received a record-breaking number of submissions, affirming artists’ commitment to the awards and as always I am stunned by the level of talent I saw through our stage by our upcoming artists.”