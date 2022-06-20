Old colleagues honour photojournalist Mbuzeni Zulu

The Goat was the life and soul of Sowetan newsroom

Retired Sowetan lensman Mbuzeni Zulu was celebrated at a special event held at Wandi’s Restaurant in Dube, Soweto, at the weekend.



The event attracted former and current journalists and photographers, who were in the company of Zulu, family and friends. Singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka was among notable dignitaries...