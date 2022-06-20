Gigi leads local invasion of Disney+
SA animation series takes audiences into the future Africa
Gigi Lamayane is among three other local stars to be cast in Disney Plus SA’s animation series titled Kizazi Moto Generation Fire.
The sci-fi series, which is described as taking the audience into the future of Africa, premieres next year...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.