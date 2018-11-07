A week after posting tweets about "the end" Gigi Lamayne has apologised to fans.

Taking to her social media‚ a day after she had posted snap of her hand with the "Depression won't win"‚ Gigi said she had been discharged from hospital.

She apologised to everyone for the "scare" and promised to love herself enough to work at getting better.

"‪(I’m) home safe. Thank you to every single one of my friends‚ industry mates and supporters. I’m sorry to you all. Clearly I’m alive to tell my best story yet. I love you for loving me at this time of weakness. You made me strong. Now I work on myself. Now I love myself."

Gigi‚ who was hospitalised over the weekend‚ has opened up about her fight against depression in the past.