SA TikTok creators score big with grants to aid their efforts

Naidoo, who manages holiday property rentals in KwaZulu-Natal, has 110,000 followers, who log on for recipes and cooking tutorials, comedy, makeup skits and dance trends.

The mother of two became a creator a year ago.

“I lost my Perima (my mother's eldest sister) in May 2020. She was a legendary woman who was all about family and delicious food. I started sharing my food pictures online but people wanted my recipes and because I know the method is so important, I decided to make it visual as opposed to just written.

“At the beginning of August during Women’s Month, I started working with it online,” she said.

Naidoo's 11-year-old daughter, Shivayah, helped her film and edit.

“I then started doing everything on my own with help from the kids now and again.

“I took for granted that everyone knows how to cook traditional meals and when I realised people needed help, I decided this was my way to keep these timeless recipes trending. These classic recipes which formed bonds and memories with those closest to us,” she said.

Naidoo is thankful for the grant.

“My son, Yahvi, wants Harry Potter Lego. My daughter just wants all the yummy foods she enjoys. I would love some equipment and a laptop because my screen display crashed and I have been using a phone to do all my editing. I am part of a feeding programme with Seva Bhakti and will contribute to the foundation as well,” she said.

TikTok content operations manager for Africa Boniswa Sidwaba said growing a diverse and all-inclusive community on TikTok remains a priority for the platform.

“Through Rising Voices, our goal has always been to uplift and empower creators of colour on the platform, providing the necessary support to help them express themselves. With the right tools at their fingertips, we were truly spellbound by the incredible talent that came to light over the last six weeks.

“During the programme, it was inspiring to see participants fully immerse themselves in creating quality content, participating in the masterclasses and taking to collaboration and connecting with each other with great enthusiasm. We are excited to reveal that in addition to the 839 million views received across creator content, 4.6 million followers were gained, 2.1 million shares occurred and a total of 9,800 videos created, showcasing local and relatable content created during the course of the programme.”

Sidwaba added that SA was home to extraordinary local talent with the ability to stand out on a global stage such as TikTok.

“We trust that the skills learnt, and discussions had, will empower this generation of content creators to create a bright future for themselves. On TikTok, the possibilities are really endless.”

CEO of the National Film and Video Foundation, Makhosazana Khanyile, said the foundation was proud to have been chosen to partner with TikTok on the groundbreaking initiative.

“The opportunity to mould young content creators into future entrepreneurs that will learn to take advantage of all forms of media and monetise their ideas is one we were happy to support. Congratulations to all the young people that were chosen to take part and we look forward to future collaborations.”