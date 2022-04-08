×

Entertainment

'Alphi' is putting smiles on people’s faces, changing lives

He has been able to forge a very lucrative career online whose skit videos have made him an internet sensation

By Amanda Maliba - 08 April 2022 - 09:27

Tik Tok star Sipho “Alphi” Mkhwanazi decided to quit his comfortable job as the head of communication and marketing for South National Parks seven months after the social media bug bit him.

“There was just so much work to do on both fronts. Traditional work required me to give my all, while my other dream also required so much from me. I couldn't balance both of them,” he told Time Out this week...

