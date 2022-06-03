Napo curates festival to celebrate women's storytelling

Masheane says HerStory marks her homecoming story

With a career that spans more than 27 years as a creative director, playwright and performer Napo Masheane will be curating her first-ever local festival dubbed HerStory International Theatre Festival.



This legacy work, as she describes it, is a collaborative week-long production between 200 other creatives, 150 of them South African and the rest from 17 countries; these include Madagascar, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Canada. ..