Play filmed on stage for cinemas
Silent Voices makes it to the silver screen
Silent Voices, an Aubrey Sekhabi production, is a gripping tale of four men who are on the run after a failed heist that unfortunately turned into murder.
While on the run, viewers are privy to their personal lives while exploring who they are, what they are about and their reasons to turning to crime as opposed to other above-board means for an income...
