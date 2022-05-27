"Genaro" was larger than life'

Kenneth Nkosi recalls Bartlett's mentorship

TV and stage actor Kenneth Nkosi has paid tribute to fellow actor Jamie Bartlett who died on Monday.



Nkosi acted alongside Bartlett in the show called Piet’s Sake on e.VOD that hit the screens late last year. Knowing Bartlett as a person who was larger than life, Nkosi said he could not believe the news on Monday night. ..