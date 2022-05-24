×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

'It was your soul that touched us all, David Genaro' — Mzansi mourns the passing of actor Jamie Bartlett

24 May 2022 - 06:45
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Jamie Bartlett's death sent shock wave across Mzansi.
Jamie Bartlett's death sent shock wave across Mzansi.
Image: JAMES OATWAY

South Africans have flooded social media with tributes to late actor Jamie Bartlett after news of his death on Monday evening.

The award-winning actor's death was confirmed to TshisaLIVE by corporate communications manager for eMedia Bennum van Jaarsveld.

Details around Bartlett's death were not known at the time of publishing this article.

Bartlett, 55, won over SA hearts in several roles on SA TV. He was the man everyone loved to hate as the shady Mike O'Reilly on SABC3's Isidingo; and as villain David Genaro on hit e.tv soapie Rhythm City. He later left the show, after more than a decade in the role, with his last appearance in February 2020.

He was also a judge on SA's Got Talent, starred in several theatre and TV productions, and hosted various actor workshops.

More recently he played the role of Piet in the eVOD original, Piet's Sake. eVOD is eMedia's streaming platform.

The star was among SA's most-loved actors, winning three prestigious SA Film and Television awards in a career spanning more than three decades.

Bartlett's death sent shock wave across Mzansi and led to an outpouring of emotion on Twitter, where fans remembered his much-loved characters and hailed the star's talents.

Here is a look at some of the tributes:

Theatre work saved Jamie Bartlett from hopeless rugby dream

Consummate actor returns to screen as Russian diplomat in The Republic.
S Mag
3 months ago

It was time to let David Genaro rest, says Bartlett

David Genaro was regarded as the Stefano DiMera of South African television.
Entertainment
2 years ago

Legendary actor Jamie Bartlett bids Rhythm City farewell

Seasoned actor Jamie Bartlett yesterday woke up with mixed feelings in anticipation of the viewing of the last episode of his journey as David Genaro ...
Entertainment
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder accused Jeremy Sias' first day in court for horse rider Meghan Cremer's ...
Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student